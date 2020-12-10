Raffaele Annecchino Takes Charge at ViacomCBS Networks International

Raffaele Annecchino has been appointed president and CEO of ViacomCBS Networks International, efficient instantly. He succeeds David Lynn, who’s stepping down and can depart the corporate following a transition interval.

Annecchino will oversee all of ViacomCBS’s media networks and associated companies outdoors the U.S. He might be chargeable for networks throughout six continents, together with Channel 5 within the U.Ok., Telefe in Argentina, Community 10 in Australia and Colours in India by way of a three way partnership with Viacom18. He may also work with ViacomCBS’s international streaming group to assist information the continued worldwide rollout of Pluto TV and the launch of Paramount Plus in 2021. He’ll report into ViacomCBS boss Bob Bakish.

Annecchino most just lately served as president of ViacomCBS Networks Europe, Center East, Africa and Asia, throughout which era he oversaw the launch and acquisition of free-to-air channels in the important thing markets of Italy, Spain and Germany, and the creation of a brand new enterprise unit in September to assist drive ViacomCBS’s digital companies throughout the area, in addition to the enlargement of Pluto TV.

Annecchino beforehand held positions at Turner International, Cartoon Community and CNN.

“Raffaele is an entrepreneurial, results-oriented chief with a confirmed means to remodel companies and drive development throughout various markets,” stated Bakish. “In recent times, Raffaele has taken on elevated duty, demonstrating strategic and operational experience that extends throughout a large 123 of geographies and platforms. His expertise in increasing ViacomCBS’s worldwide footprint, forging key partnerships and accelerating our push into cell and digital platforms might be crucial to constructing on our management positions throughout Europe, Latin America and Asia and realizing our international ambitions.”

Bakish added, “I wish to lengthen my deepest because of David for his many contributions over the previous 20 years, from integrating the worldwide portfolios of CBS and Viacom to overseeing the launch of Viacom International Studios, together with the acquisition of Ananey and repositioning the division to allow the continued enlargement of our international streaming choices. I’m grateful for his dedication and management and need him the perfect as he begins this subsequent chapter.”

“It’s an honor to step into this position and assist proceed ViacomCBS’s robust momentum around the globe,” stated Annecchino. “We have now an thrilling alternative to broaden the corporate’s attain by way of new, modern distribution channels and partnerships, and I look ahead to working with Bob and the remainder of the staff to execute in opposition to our development initiatives.”

Lynn stated: “From my early days at Comedy Central and Nickelodeon to extra just lately managing groups throughout our international portfolio, I’ve benefitted from working with probably the most dynamic, proficient staff within the business – who on this most difficult 12 months succeeded in remodeling the enterprise for the following vital section of development.”