Raghav Chadha accuses BJP of vandalizing and attacking Delhi Jalboard headquarters

new Delhi: Raghav Chadha, the vice president of Delhi Jalboard, on Thursday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers vandalized his office at the board headquarters in Jhandewalan and attacked the employees. However, the BJP denied this and alleged that the attack was carried out by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) itself. Also Read – Invitation not received for Visva-Bharati’s centenary celebrations: Mamata Banerjee

Chadha claimed that the goons said that this is a warning to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MLAs to support the farmers’ demonstration. Chadha claimed, “The goons told us that Kejriwal has come in support of the farmers, so we are warning them of this attack. If the party does not stop supporting the farmers’ movement then we will target every AAP MLA. ” Also Read – West Bengal Election 2021: BJP’s strategy to penetrate TMC Fort, for every seat …

BJP goons have broken into the water board of the Delhi government today. Many officers have suffered injuries, blood has fallen on the floor. They have been sent for first aid. Also Read – Kisan Andolan 2020: Government again invites agitating farmers for talks, what will Annadata believe? Many women have not yet come out of the room due to fear. -DJB Voice Chairman @raghav_chadha#BJPKeGunde pic.twitter.com/ShsHcNxGOT – AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 24, 2020

Kejriwal called the attack “shameful” and said that you will not bow down to such cowardly acts. Kejriwal tweeted, “This is so embarrassing.” BJP should understand that the Aam Aadmi Party and my government are fully with the farmers till the last breath. We are not afraid of such cowardly attacks. I appeal to all the workers not to get agitated by such attacks of the BJP, exercise restraint and fully support the farmers. “

Chadha claimed that some staff members also suffered injuries. The legislator alleges, “Around 250 people entered my office and broke glass, doors and pottery. They threatened my workers and attacked them. “They alleged that the attack was done with the help of Delhi Police.

Chadha told reporters, “Otherwise how can goons attack in high security areas. The BJP has carried out this attack by planning and with the help of Delhi Police and its motive is clear that they want to threaten Arvind Kejriwal and all of us so that we do not support the farmers. ”

He claimed that BJP workers had come to protest at the Jal Board headquarters and the police allowed him to come to the premises. Chadha tweeted a video in which allegedly broken doors, mirrors, pots, furniture and blood marks are seen on the ground.

Meanwhile, state BJP spokesperson Virendra Babbar alleged that AAP has planned this attack on its own and is now blaming the saffron party. He said that Delhi Police has detained State BJP chief Adesh Gupta and many activists but they are not afraid of these tactics.