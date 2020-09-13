Raghvansh Prasad had written a letter to CM Nitish Kumar, this demand, PM Modi said – will fulfill his demands

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mourned the death of former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh while inaugurating three major petroleum sector projects in Bihar through video conferencing. He described Raghuvansh Prasad as a person connected with land and understood poverty. Said that due to the leaving of Raghuvansh Babu, who spent full time in the struggle for Bihar, a void has been created in the politics of Bihar and the country. Also Read – PM Modi gave more than 900 crore rupees to Bihar, said – fulfill the dreams of CM Nitish Raghuvansh Babu

Prime Minister Modi also insisted on completing the last letter written to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during his recruitment in AIIMS. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, he wrote a letter to the Chief Minister of Bihar and gave a list of development works. The people of Bihar and Bihar were worried. I urge Nitish Kumar that you and we should try our best to fulfill the feelings he expressed in his last letter. Also Read – Lalu Yadav sentimental on Raghuvansh Prasad’s demise- said- ‘You have gone so far …’

Prime Minister Modi also recalled his contact with her during this time. Said that he was closely acquainted with him while working in the BJP organization. When he was a Union Minister, I was in touch as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Also Read – PM Modi will dedicate three petroleum projects to the nation today, employment opportunities will increase in these states

What were the demands in Raghuvansh’s letter?

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh had written a letter to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the past and made many demands regarding Bihar. For example, on 15 August, the Chief Minister in Patna and the Governor in the first republic of the world, Vaishali, hoisted the national flag. Similarly, on January 26, the Governor should unfurl the national flag in Patna and the Chief Minister in the Mahal Vaishali stronghold. He demanded the Chief Minister to unfurl the national flag at Vaishali on 26 January 2021.

Raghuvansh had made another demand in a letter written to CM Nitish Kumar, saying, MNREGA law provides for work in government and SC-ST land, in that section there will also be work in the land of common farmers, be added. The ordinance to this effect should be implemented immediately and the code of conduct to be avoided.

Raghuvansh Prasad also demanded to bring the sacred beggar of Lord Buddha from Kabul in Afghanistan to Vaishali. At the same time, he requested to connect all the ponds of Vaishali with the water-life-greenery campaign. Gandhi urged to build a gate on the bridge and write ‘Vaishali, the world’s first republic’ on it.