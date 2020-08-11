Rahat Indauri: There was a rebellion in poetry, even if love is a little, ‘India’s father is a little … It used to sound like applause, read like this

Rahat Indori Death: Rahat Indori is no more. He breathed his last in a hospital in Indore. The 70-year-old Rahat was the name of the world of Indori poetry, which every reading, writing and listening platform wanted to see and hear. People used to wait for hours to hear his poetry. He was such a poet of the country, who had a rebellion in his poetry and also innocent love. The real name was Rahat Qureshi, but after making his city his identity, he added Indori and reached the whole country and the world as Indouri. Dr. Rahat Indori was a professor of Urdu. He was awarded with many honors. He was such a poet of the country, who was most famous in the present time. Also Read – #RahatIndori: Now neither I am, nor the rest of my era…. Social media immersed in tears, people remembering Rahat Indouri

1. Write down my separate identity when I die

To write Hindustan on my forehead with blood

2. If you are against

If i’m against you let me be alive

It's all smoke there is little sky

Fire will come home in many times

Our house is only a little bit here

I know that the enemy is no less

There is little on our palm

What comes out of our mouth is always

You have a little tongue in my mouth

Those who are proud today will not be there tomorrow

The tenants are little houses

Everyone’s blood is covered in the soil

There is little India of one’s father.

3. How many decent people were there?

Kissed the poison inside

How many decent people were there?

Went out of the sun to win the battle

All the soldiers were of wax

There was no other in the mosque

We came together with ourselves today

All ages will continue to battle with sleep

If the eyes closed in the dream

Suraj had also seen his face for the first time

Enjoy the mirror as well

Unintentional shadows have started moving here and there

The weather has come to Kabul in our city.

4. I think a newspaper should be taken out

Let everyone’s turban be tossed in the wind

I think a newspaper should be taken out

No fear from PK’s cool

Those who are conscious by drinking should be handled

Not only a moon, a moon lives here

Never forget to throw stones

5 Shake the storms, hit the floods

Skip the seafloor, swim across the river

6. I feel sorry for my princes

Those who ask for the sweat of the poor

7. The river is very proud of itself

If you fall in love with me, fly away

8. We are not broken by branches, we are not leaves

Tell someone to keep in the wind

9. Keep your eyes water on your lips

Keep a lot of tricks if you want to stay alive

10. Do not put it in my hand and put it somewhere

Asma laay ho laayo lay on the ground

11. Do not take coins thrown from kings even

If we have also asked for a bail

12. Ho lakhs will not suffer but will not give bad luck

Mother is the land, I will not betray the land

Rahat Indauri used to say in Mushayars that his poetry is not liked by the governments and the system at times. Rahat knew this, but he never stopped. Many of their lions recognized the sit-in demonstrations.