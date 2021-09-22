Rahul and Priyanka like my youngsters, harm me, will save nation from Sidhu: Amarinder Singh

New Delhi: Amarinder Singh, who resigned from the publish of CM of Punjab a couple of days in the past, has as soon as once more talked concerning the controversies ahead of the resignation. Congress chief Amarinder Singh has raised questions about Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. Amarinder Singh has described Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi as his youngsters. Along side this, Amarinder has additionally stated many stuff about Sonia Gandhi. On the similar time, Amarinder Singh introduced that he’s in a position to avoid wasting the rustic from Navjot Singh Sidhu in any scenario.Additionally Learn – Mumbai: Top Courtroom offers aid to Rahul Gandhi, 7 years in the past gave a commentary in regards to the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi and RSS

Amarinder Singh stated that each Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are brothers and sisters like my youngsters. What took place will have to no longer have ended like this. I felt unhappy. Amarinder Singh stated that Rahul and Priyanka are rather less skilled at this time. And the counselors of those two are surely giving them improper recommendation. Additionally Learn – PM Modi congratulated the brand new CM, stated – will proceed to paintings with the Punjab executive for the folks

Amarinder Singh, former Punjab CM and one of the vital veteran Congress leaders at the present, stated that I had despatched my resignation to Sonia Gandhi 3 weeks in the past, however she requested me to stay within the publish. If she had requested me to step down on the similar time, I’d have performed the similar. Amarinder Singh stated that I’ve been within the military, I learn about my paintings. Additionally Learn – Punjab’s new CM Charanjit Singh Channi cried emotionally within the first press convention, what did he say – see VIDEO

Along side this, Amarinder Singh additionally made a giant announcement. Amarinder Singh stated that if Navjot Singh Sidhu’s title involves make Punjab CM, then he’ll face it firmly. He is able to make any sacrifice to avoid wasting the rustic from any such bad individual.