Rahul did not talk of ‘connivance’, I offered resignation on comments of other leaders: Azad

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday said after the controversy erupted over an alleged remark by Rahul Gandhi at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Monday that the former Congress president had written to Sonia Gandhi about the BJP leaders There was no such thing as a connivance with. He also said that some leaders outside the CWC had made such an allegation, on which it was said on their behalf that they would resign if the charge is proved.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha tweeted, "It is being misinformed in a section of media that I told Rahul Gandhi in CWC meeting that he proved to be writing letters on behalf of us through connivance with BJP." Do. I make it clear that Rahul Gandhi neither said that this letter was written on the instigation of the BJP, either inside or outside the CWC meeting. "

According to Azad, I had just said that some people of Congress had said yesterday that we did this on behalf of BJP. In this context, I said, "It is very unfortunate that some of my colleagues (outside the CWC) accused us of colluding with the BJP and if those people prove this, then I will resign." It was said in the news that in the CWC meeting, Rahul allegedly said that the leaders writing the letters are colluding with the BJP.