Rahul Gandhi again targeted the Modi government, said – the government is spending taxpayers’ money on improving the image

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday targeted the central government over the state of the economy and unemployment and alleged that government money was being used to improve the image. He tweeted, citing a news, "Economic decline, unemployment, Chinese aggression. The government is investing taxpayers' money on improving image. "

On the other hand, the Congress also said that the government should tell the country about its plan for improving the state of the economy and generating employment.

Earlier, former Congress president and senior leader Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday that the central government has done work to hurt the unorganized economy in the country, so people will have to face a large number of unemployment in the coming time. Gandhi addressed the foundation stone program of the Congress office ‘Rajiv Bhavan’ being built in the 22 district headquarters of the state through video conference.

In this program on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi said, “There are two types of economy in India.” An organized economy consisting of big companies. The second unorganized economy in which there are farmers, laborers, small shopkeepers, small-scale industries and millions, crores of poor people. Wherever Congress is in government, we work to balance the two economies. “

