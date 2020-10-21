Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav will rally together on 23 October in Bihar, this is the program

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: In the Bihar Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will address their first joint rally on 23 October. Congress party sources gave this information on Wednesday. The first such rally will be held on October 23 at Hisua in Nawada district of Bihar to show the unity of the grand alliance and to enthuse party workers before the first phase of voting on October 28. Also Read – Promise Your Promise ….. Showers of promises in Bihar elections, what party has done to the public, know

A Congress leader said that the purpose of the rally is to send a message to the voters of Bihar that the grand alliance should be strong and all its constituents remain united. Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav is drawing huge crowds despite the absence of his father Lalu Prasad. The RJD leader said that the joint rally will send a message to religious minorities that they should remain united as Janata Dal-United is also trying to woo them.

Bihar election campaign is in full swing. Royal teams are holding rallies. RJD leader and CM post contender Tejashwi Yadav rallies in huge rallies. BJP and JDU are calling this mob fake. At the same time, RJD and Congress are excited to see this crowd.