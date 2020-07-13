Rahul Gandhi asked the central government the question, asked – is India still in a good position in the fight against Corona?

new Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday questioned whether India is in a good position in the fight against Kovid-19 on the continuous increase in cases of Corona virus infection in the country. Also Read – TCS Jobs 2020: Despite Corona crisis, TCS will give job to 40 thousand freshers this year

He tweeted, "Is India in a good position in the fight against Kovid-19?"

According to the Ministry of Health, the total number of infected people in the country increased to 8,78,254 after the maximum number of new cases of corona virus infection in India on Monday, 28,701. After the death of 500 more people, the total death toll rose to 23,174.

Please tell that the corona infection planted in India is spreading fast. For the last two days, more than 28 thousand cases are coming to India. India is currently the third most affected country in the world by Corona. Opposing parties are raising questions about the policies of the central government.

The Union Health Ministry said that 28,701 new cases of COVID-19 and 500 deaths have been reported in India in the last 24 hours. The total number of corona virus infections in the country has increased to 8,78,254. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that 1,18,06,256 samples were tested for COVID19 till July 12, of which 2,19,103 samples were tested yesterday.