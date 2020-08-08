Rahul Gandhi attacked Modi government, said – When the country got emotional, the files disappeared.

New Delhi: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked the BJP government at the Center by tweeting one after the other. Rahul Gandhi surrounded the government with a document of the Ministry of Defense which was later removed from the website of the Ministry. The former Congress president has taken a dig at the government over this and Vijay Mallya. Also Read – Congress discord in Punjab: rebellion of MP Pratap Singh Bajwa, Amarinder government will withdraw security

Rahul Gandhi tweeted and wrote, "When the country got emotional, the files disappeared. Mallya or Rafael, Modi or Choksi… The missing list contains the latest documents of Chinese encroachment. This is not an accident, it is an anti-democracy experiment of the Modi government."

The missing list contains the latest documents of Chinese encroachment. This is not an accident, it is an anti-democracy experiment of the Modi government. – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 8, 2020

Let us tell you that tensions are continuing along the border with China in eastern Ladakh. Rahul Gandhi has consistently questioned the Modi government on this issue, quoting a recent defense ministry document, asking why the Prime Minister is lying. However, now that document has been removed from the website of the Ministry of Defense.

Earlier, Rahul tweeted and wrote, "Far from facing China, the Prime Minister of India does not have the courage to even name him. Denying that China is on our motherland and removing documents from the website will not change the facts."

On Saturday, on the 78th anniversary of the Quit India Movement, Rahul said that Mahatma Gandhi’s slogan ‘Do or Die’ has to be given new meaning in the form of ‘fight against injustice, don’t be afraid’.