Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi – Prime Minister’s effigy was burnt in Dussehra for the first time, not ‘Ravana’

Bettiah: In the campaign for the second phase of seats on Wednesday in the middle of the first phase of voting in Bihar, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that in this Dussehra, not the effigy of Ravana, the effigy of the Prime Minister of the country was burnt in Punjab. He said that burning the effigy of the Prime Minister is sad, but the youth has anger towards the Prime Minister. Rahul said that the Congress knows to run the government, it knows to give employment to the youth, but we do not know to lie, this is the shortage.

Appealing to vote for the Grand Alliance, Rahul said that the people of the NDA lie. Earlier, there was talk of 2 crore jobs. Rahul said that now if PM Modi comes here and speaks about 2 crore jobs, maybe the crowd will drive him away.

While addressing an election meeting in Valmiki Nagar, Rahul praised RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, while targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar fiercely.

Rahul said that the goal of lockdown and demonetisation was the same. He said that in demonetisation, he took money out of your pocket and gave it to five big industrialists of the country and in lockdown also the business of small and medium scale business stopped and the loans of industrialists were waived under the guise of this.

Raising the issue of agricultural laws, Rahul said that effigies of Ravana are usually burnt on Dussehra, but this time effigies of Prime Minister and industrialists were burnt in Punjab. He said, “This is sad, but it is happening because the farmer is upset, the youth is angry.”

The former Congress president blamed Nitish Kumar and the Prime Minister for unemployment in the country and in Bihar, saying that the people of Bihar get jobs in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Bengaluru but not in Bihar, because Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi is lacking.

The Congress leader said that the farmers and youth of Bihar are hardworking, that is why Mahatma Gandhi first came to Champaran in Bihar to drive away the British. The Congress leader told the people who came to the meeting, accusing the NDA leaders of lying, “Some years ago Prime Minister Narendra Modi came here and said that this is a sugarcane area, I will start a sugar mill and come here next time I will drink sugar mixed with tea. Did you drink tea with you? “

Praising RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress is contesting elections in the grand alliance with RJD and many other parties. Young leaders of the grand alliance stand. Want to give a new vision. Want to give employment to youth.

