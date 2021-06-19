Rahul Gandhi Birthday: Rahul Gandhi turns 51, congratulations pour in, Congress is celebrating ‘Provider Day’

Satisfied Birthday Rahul Gandhi: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi became 51 as of late. At the instance of his birthday, distinguished leaders of Congress and lots of different events congratulated him and wanted him excellent well being and lengthy existence. Rahul Gandhi was once born on June 19, 1970. He’s the son of former High Minister Rajiv Gandhi and Congress President Sonia Gandhi. He has determined to not have a good time the birthday this 12 months in view of the placement coming up because of the Corona epidemic, even supposing in this instance birthday party employees have a good time ‘Provider Day’ and distribute ration, clinical kits and mask to the needy other folks. Additionally Learn – Large blow to Congress, Assam’s distinguished MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi quits birthday party; Will sign up for BJP

The birthday party had already written a letter to the state Congress committees, quite a lot of organizations and departments of the birthday party, asking them to not arrange any roughly birthday celebration at the instance of Rahul Gandhi’s birthday and to not publish any hoardings or posters, however the sources to be had with them. Use it to lend a hand the needy other folks. At the birthday of Rahul Gandhi, many senior Congress leaders and lots of distinguished leaders of different events additionally congratulated him. Additionally Learn – Punjab Information: Punjab Ekta Birthday party merged with Congress, the chief mentioned – it’s our mistake to go away Congress for Kejriwal

Senior Congress chief and Rajasthan Leader Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted, “Wishing Rahul Gandhi ji a more than pleased birthday. I want him an extended and wholesome existence.” He additionally mentioned, “Rahul ji could be very involved in regards to the welfare of the deficient and downtrodden. I want them good fortune of their endeavours. Additionally Learn – Surprise to Congress in Assam, MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi resigns, will sign up for BJP

Chhattisgarh Leader Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab Leader Minister Amarinder Singh additionally congratulated Rahul Gandhi. Baghel mentioned, “This can be a subject of affection in the middle of hatred, about being fearless in the middle of worry, about values ​​in the middle of warped political correctness. It isn’t simple to face between reverse streams and divert their stand, however this politics above compromise makes you Rahul Gandhi. Satisfied birthday to the chief of the folk.

Congress Basic Secretary KC Venugopal disbursed aid fabrics some of the needy via attaining the distribution program arranged via the Indian Formative years Congress at the birthday of Rahul Gandhi. Birthday party’s leader spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, “Rahul ji is a real chief who faces demanding situations with reality, honesty, compassion and braveness. He’s a pacesetter whose proper trail is extra vital than the function. Satisfied birthday to Rahul Gandhi ji.

Senior Congress chief Anand Sharma, Sachin Pilot and lots of different senior birthday party leaders wanted Rahul Gandhi on his birthday. Senior BJP chief and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari additionally congratulated the previous Congress president and wanted him an extended and wholesome existence.

Former High Minister and Janata Dal (S) chief HD Deve Gowda mentioned, “Rahul Gandhi ji is a superb human being and really dedicated to a humane and inclusive society. I want him a more than pleased birthday and need his imaginative and prescient and sensibility defeat the slim mindedness that surrounds us.”

Congratulating Rahul Gandhi, Madhya Pradesh Leader Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted, “Satisfied Birthday Rahul Gandhi ji! Would possibly God bless you.” Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Leader Minister MK Stalin, JMM chief and Jharkhand Leader Minister Hemant Soren, Nationwide Convention chief Omar Abdullah, RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav and lots of different leaders congratulated Rahul Gandhi. Satisfied birthday.