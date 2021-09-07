Rahul Gandhi calls for cancellation of NEET examination, says executive must take note of scholars’ issues

New Delhi: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi got here out overtly in reinforce of the applicants after the courtroom refused to intervene within the NEET examination dates. Rahul Gandhi stated in a tweet, “The Executive of India stays blind at the disaster of the scholars. Hashtag delay neet examination. Give them an even likelihood.”Additionally Learn – Formative years Congress needs to peer Rahul Gandhi once more as birthday celebration president, answer additionally handed

In keeping with the document, the Excellent Courtroom on Monday disregarded the petitions for postponement of NEET. Scholars stated that the date of NEET clashed with different checks together with compartment checks for CBSE scholars. The courtroom stated that 16 lakh scholars will seem for NEET and it can't be postponed.

NEET (UG) 2021 will probably be carried out around the nation on September 12 following the COVID-19 protocol. The NEET examination used to be previous to be hung on August 1.