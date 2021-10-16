Rahul Gandhi can develop into Congress President once more, mentioned in CWC assembly – I can imagine if leaders put drive

Congress Running Committee: Rahul Gandhi can develop into Congress President once more. Rahul himself has indicated this. In truth, after the Congress Running Committee (CWC) assembly hung on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi mentioned that if the birthday party leaders put drive, he’s going to assume of changing into the Congress leader once more. In truth, previous within the Rahul Gandhi assembly, the Leader Ministers of Punjab, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in addition to many senior leaders together with former Protection Minister AK Antony had instructed Rahul Gandhi to take again the accountability of the nationwide president. And then this response of Rahul Gandhi has come.Additionally Learn – In CWC assembly, Sonia’s disgruntled leaders bluntly ‘I’m the whole time president of Congress’

Senior Congress chief Ambika Soni after Congress Running Committee assembly in Delhi: Everybody unanimously agreed whether or not he's going to develop into Rahul Gandhi (birthday party president) or now not, it's as much as him. Everyone seems to be of the opinion that Rahul Gandhi will have to develop into the birthday party president."

In step with media reviews, at the request of senior leaders to develop into president within the CWC assembly, Rahul Gandhi mentioned, 'I can imagine'. He additionally mentioned that he wishes readability at the ideology degree from the birthday party leaders. Some leaders mentioned that he will have to be made operating president until the elections.

On this assembly, meeting elections to be held after a couple of months in 5 states, the present political state of affairs in addition to the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, farmers’ agitation, unemployment, inflation and financial state of affairs had been mentioned and 3 resolutions had been additionally handed. The assembly, chaired by way of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, was once attended by way of former birthday party president Rahul Gandhi, basic secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan Leader Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Leader Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Punjab Leader Minister Charanjit Channi and lots of different leaders.