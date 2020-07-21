Rahul Gandhi counted the achievements of the central government, then Prakash Javadekar replied in his own style

new Delhi: Rahul Gandhi is doing a lot of verbal attacks on the central government these days. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi once again tweeted while circling the central government. In this tweet, Rahul Gandhi mentioned the achievements of the Corona era. Although it was a sarcasm. This sarcasm was replaced by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and Rahul Gandhi became an attacker. After this, he began to surround Rahul Gandhi on the failures of one Congress party after another. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi’s look changed amid lockdown, new style is being discussed on social media

Rahul Gandhi first wrote for the central government by tweeting – the achievements of the government in the Corona era. Namaste Trump in the month of February, the government fell in Madhya Pradesh in the month of March, the candle burning in the month of April, the sixth anniversary of the government in May, the virtual rally in Bihar in June and the attempt to bring down the government in Rajasthan in July. Therefore, the country is self-sufficient in the battle of Corona.

Achievements of the Government during the Corona period:

● Government dropped in March-MP

● April – candle burning

● May – 6th government anniversary

● June – Virtual Rally in Bihar

● July – Rajasthan government tries to topple That is why the country is ‘self-sufficient’ in the Battle of Corona. – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 21, 2020

On this, Prakash Javadekar retorted and told Rahul Gandhi – Rahul Gandhi’s achievements in 6 months – Shaheen Bagh and riots in February, Jyotiraditya Scindia in March and lost government of Madhya Pradesh, provoked laborers in April, in May Faced with historical defeat. In June, he was seen advocating China and in July the Rajasthan Congress Party broke up.