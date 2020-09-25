Rahul Gandhi did digital dialogue with farmers, said – no trust in Modi government

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday endorsed digital dialogue with several farmers from various states, supporting the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmers’ organizations and claimed that the farmers did not trust the Narendra Modi government at the Center is. He also alleged that the bill related to agriculture passed by Parliament will make the country’s farmers slaves. Also Read – Bharat Bandh: Farmers of Punjab and Haryana, Sukhbir Badal and Harsimrat took out tractor march on roads against Agriculture Bill

Sharing the video of interaction with the farmers, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “One thing was clear after talking to the farmers that they do not trust the Modi government even at all.” The voice of all of us is also associated with the loud voice of the Kisan brothers and today the whole country collectively opposes these agricultural laws. “Digital dialogue with the Congress leader included farmers from Maharashtra, Bihar, Haryana and some other states. Also Read – Those who made hollow promises to farmers for decades are now firing guns on their shoulders: PM Modi

One thing was clear after talking to the farmers – they do not have even a full faith in the Modi government. Also Read – Kisan Bill 2020: Unique way of shutting down India, road jammed while sitting on buffalo and farmers lying on railway tracks The voice of all of us is also associated with the loud voice of the peasant brothers, and today the whole country together opposes these agricultural laws.#ISupportBharatBandh pic.twitter.com/r2Xhuy10wf – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 25, 2020

Earlier, the former Congress president claimed in another tweet, “A flawed GST has ruined micro, small and medium industries. New agricultural laws will enslave our farmers. “Party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also supported the farmers’ protests and alleged that these agricultural bills are a reminder of the ‘East India Company Raj’.

Priyanka tweeted, “MSP will be taken away from farmers. They will be forced to become slaves of trumpeters through contract farming. Neither the price nor the honor. The farmer will become a laborer on his own farm. “He claimed,” The BJP’s Agriculture Bill reminds the East India Company Raj. We will not let this injustice happen. “

Supporting ‘Bharat Bandh’, Congress General Secretary and Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, “The nation’s donor farmers and destiny farm laborers are forced to shut down India, with embers in their stomachs and storms in their minds.” The arrogant Modi government would not see the agony of his mind, nor feel the anguish of his soul. “He said,” Come, stand with the peasants and workers in Bharat Bandh, resolve the struggle. “

Significantly, many farmer organizations have called ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Friday to protest against the agricultural bills. In the recently concluded monsoon session, the Parliament approved the Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill-2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance Agreement and the Agreements Bill-2020 on Agricultural Services.

(input language)