Rahul Gandhi expressed grief over the deaths because of lightning, appealed to the state governments for assist

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday expressed grief over the demise of a number of folks in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan because of lightning and known as upon the governments of each the states to increase all imaginable assist to the households of the deceased.

He tweeted, "38 folks died in 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan because of lightning. Condolences to their family members on this unhappy time. There may be an attraction to the state governments to increase all imaginable assist to the households of the deceased.

5 folks, together with 3 girls, had been struck by means of lightning at other puts in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district on Sunday. With the exception of those, seven folks died because of lightning on Sunday in Kaushambi and Firozabad districts. To this point, a complete of 12 deaths were reported from the entire 3 districts of the state.

Alternatively, 18 folks, together with seven youngsters, died in separate incidents of lightning in Rajasthan's Jaipur, Jhalawar and Dholpur districts on Sunday.

