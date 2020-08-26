Rahul Gandhi gives advice to PM Narendra Modi on RBI report, says – help the poor

new Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recently released a report. In this report, RBI has said that consumption in the country has suffered a serious setback. The poor have suffered a lot due to epidemics and captives. In such a situation, it will take a long time to get the economy back on track. Rahul Gandhi has once again targeted PM Narendra Modi, citing the same thing of RBI. He has said that the danger that I had been warning for many months, now the RBI has also accepted it. Also Read – Modhera’s Sun Temple video went viral, PM Narendra Modi shared beautiful views

Rahul Gandhi tweeted and shared a newspaper clipping and cited the report. Rahul Gandhi wrote in his tweet that for what I had been warning for months, the RBI has also confirmed it. The government should spend more, not more loans. Government should give money to the poor, not to cut the tax of industrialists. He said that the economy should be revived through consumption.

Rahul Gandhi further wrote that wandering through the media will not help the poor nor will the economic disaster end. Let us know that there has been a lockdown in the country for a long time. First there was a lockdown at the national level and later at the state level. Its losses have been much higher for small traders. India's GDP has not been able to perform well even in the second quarter.