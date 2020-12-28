Rahul Gandhi has gone to see his grandmother, the Congress said when the question arose – what is wrong with it?

new Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has gone on a foreign trip. Questions are being raised about this. A number of questions are being raised about this visit of Rahul Gandhi among many other political developments including the Kisan Andolan. Many people have targeted Rahul Gandhi. At the same time, the Congress (Congress) has answered these questions. Also Read – Congress party was established on this day in 1885, Rahul Gandhi said on a special occasion- Jai Hind

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal (KC Venugopal) said that Rahul Gandhi has gone to see his Grand Mother (Nani). what's wrong with that. Everyone has the right to their own personal journey. BJP (BJP) is doing low-level politics about this. BJP is targeting Rahul Gandhi only because he has to target any one leader.

At the same time, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that we were aware of the journey. Rahul Gandhi has gone for a few days. He will be back in a few days. Please tell that today is also the 136th Foundation Day of the Congress. The foundation of the Congress was laid in 1885. It has been 136 years for the Congress. Rahul Gandhi is not in the country on the occasion of the party's foundation day.