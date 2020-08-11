Rahul Gandhi is the most vocal against the Modi government, so the Congress will make him return to the post of President!

new Delhi: Amid a long-standing demand for a new party chief within the party, the Congress on Tuesday indicated that Rahul Gandhi would not refuse to take over as president in the near future. The political crisis that has thrived in Rajasthan has recently been resolved, the credit of which is being given to Rahul Gandhi. Responding to a question during a virtual press conference, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that after the 2019 elections, Rahul resigned from the post of president taking moral responsibility. Also Read – BJP Legislature Party meeting to be held in Rajasthan on Thursday, more than two dozen MLAs will return from Gujarat

On the question of the possibility of election of the new president, Surjewala said that he cannot say anything about what will happen in the future. But at the same time, he indicated to be good that Rahul has no hesitation in taking over as party president. Also Read – Do not get into a fight just by placing a gun on Modi’s shoulders, work to get power in 2024: Advise BJP leaders

The Congress leader said that not only being Gandhi, but as the most outspoken leader fighting against the wrong policies of the Modi government, all the Congressmen want to see Rahul Gandhi again as the party president. The demand for Rahul Gandhi’s vigorous withdrawal has started arising after the party chief raised the issue of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs in July, as Sonia Gandhi has completed a year as interim president. Also Read – Rahul, Sachin Pilot reached Jaipur after meeting Priyanka, said – expressing views within the party is not rebellion

The Congress has also given full credit to Rahul for resolving the upheaval of Rajasthan. Surjewala said, it was possible due to the trust of Rahul Gandhi, in which Priyanka Gandhi also supported. The month-long upheaval in Rajasthan politics came to an end on Monday, when Sachin Pilot met Rahul and the Congress later assured that it would set up a panel to take cognizance of Pilot’s complaints.

Party General Secretary KC Venugopal said, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has decided that AICC will constitute a three-member committee to resolve the issues raised by Sachin Pilot and angry legislators.

Later, three senior leaders including Priyanka Gandhi and Ahmed Patel met with a group of rebel MLAs along with Sachin Pilot, who thanked Sonia Gandhi for her attention to their issues. After the meeting, the pilot said, I wanted our self-respect to remain intact. I have given 20 years to the party. We have always tried to ensure the participation of those who have worked hard to form the government.