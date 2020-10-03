Rahul Gandhi leaves Delhi for Hathras in UP to meet gang-rape victim’s family

new Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has left from Delhi today on Saturday to meet the family of the gang rape victim in Hathras. Rahul Gandhi has left for Hathras in a car. Also Read – Hathras Case Update: Additional Chief Secretary of UP and Director General of Police Hathras departs, will submit report to CM Yogi

Priyanka Gandhi is also with Rahul Gandhi and she is driving a car herself. He said, if not this time, we will try again.

If not this time, then we will try again: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on her way to meet the family of the alleged gangrape victim in #Hathras (UP), with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi https://t.co/Ryl2nd1dGB pic.twitter.com/zLPOecfhGd
– ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2020

While Rahul has left for Hathras, ACS Home Avnish Awasthi and DGP HC Awasthi in Hathras have met the family of the alleged gang-rape victim in Hathras.

Earlier on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were detained by the police by stopping them from visiting Hathras for a meeting with the victim’s family. At the same time, the Congress claimed that Rahul and Priyanka were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Please tell that he tweeted, “Nothing in the world can stop me from sharing this pain with this unhappy family of Hathras.” The Congress leader said, “With this lovely baby girl and her family, the UP government and her I do not accept the behavior being done by the police. No Indian should accept this. ” According to the party’s organization general secretary KC Venugopal, many Congress MPs under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi will go to Hathras and meet the bereaved family.

At the same time, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was ordered to conduct narco test of the plaintiffs and the defendants including police officers, suspending the SP, DTSP, police station in-charge of Hathras and some other policemen, while taking strict action in the case.

Let me tell you that on September 14, four youths had allegedly gangraped a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras and died at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday, after which her body was cremated on Wednesday night. The victim’s family members allege that the police forced them to perform the last rites at night.