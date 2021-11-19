Rahul Gandhi objectives Modi executive, says farmers’ Satyagraha bowed the top of vanity

Farmers Protest, Congress’s former president Rahul Gandhi mentioned on Friday that the rustic’s grain donors have bowed their heads of vanity with their satyagraha, after High Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to repeal all 3 central agricultural rules. He tweeted, “The Annadata of the rustic has bowed his head of vanity along with his Satyagraha. Congratulations in this victory in opposition to injustice! Jai Hind, Jai Hind ka Kisan!” Rahul Gandhi additionally shared a video of his January observation by which he claimed that the central executive was once a Day can be compelled to withdraw this regulation.Additionally Learn – Uddhav Thackeray’s response got here after the verdict to repeal agricultural rules, this recommendation was once given to the central executive

The Congress chief mentioned in some other tweet, “Victory additionally belongs to people who don’t go back house. Loss belongs to people who don’t save the lives of the meals donors.” He was once injured on diversified events all through the farmers’ agitation. Additionally shared a video associated with farmers. Additionally Learn – Farm Rules: Akhilesh Yadav gave the reason- why the federal government determined to withdraw the rural rules?

The rustic’s Annadata bowed his head of vanity with Satyagraha.

Congratulations in this victory in opposition to injustice! Jai Hind, Jai Hind’s farmer!#FarmersProtest https://t.co/enrWm6f3Sq — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 19, 2021

Additionally Learn – Unlucky Withdrawal Of Agriculture Act, It Will Now not Give Electoral Receive advantages To Executive: Best Courtroom Appointed Committee Member

It’s noteworthy that High Minister Modi on Friday introduced the verdict to repeal 3 agricultural rules which were in controversy for greater than a yr. He mentioned that the constitutional procedure to repeal those rules can be finished within the upcoming iciness consultation of Parliament.

It’s to be identified that for the ultimate virtually 12 months, in opposition to the Farmers Produce Business and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, Agriculture (Empowerment and Coverage) Value Assurance and Agricultural Services and products Settlement Act and the Crucial Commodities Modification Act, 2020, diversified states and capital Delhi’s different- Farmer organizations have been agitating on diversified borders.

(enter language)