Rahul Gandhi Personal Visit: So Rahul Gandhi went to Italy to meet Nani? Departed abroad on personal journey

Rahul Gandhi Personal Visit: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left for a brief personal visit on Sunday. The party gave this information. The Congress, however, did not reveal where Rahul Gandhi has gone. But the party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala confirmed that he will be out for a few days.

He said, "Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has gone abroad for a brief personal visit and he will be out for a few days." Asked where the former Congress chief has gone, Surjewala did not reveal anything.

Meanwhile, sources said that Rahul Gandhi left for Milan in Italy in the morning on a Qatar Airways flight. Rahul Gandhi's grandmother lives in Italy and he went to meet her earlier.

Monday is the 136th Foundation Day of the Congress, a day after Rahul's departure abroad. On this occasion, the party flag will be hoisted at the All India Congress Committee headquarters.

