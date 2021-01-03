Rahul Gandhi said- Earlier the British were ‘Company Bahadur’, now PM Modi’s friend is ‘Company Bahadur’

Kisan Andolan: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has targeted the government over the farmer movement. Rahul Gandhi compared the agitating farmers to ‘Satyagrahis’ and said that the farmers will continue to take their rights from the government. He tweeted in Hindi, the country is facing a tragedy like Champaran, then British company was brave and now PM Modi (friend of PM Narendra Modi) is company brave. Also Read – Maharashtra: Aurangabad will be renamed, Congress said- will oppose, Shiv Sena bid- Government will not be affected

Rahul Gandhi said, but agitating farmers are 'satyagrahis'; They will take their right. Satyagraha is a method of political protest against government policies. Mahatma Gandhi adopted the method of Satyagrah against British rule.

During the independence movement, Mahatma Gandhi performed a Satyagraha in Champaran, Bihar in 1917, when he agitated against the forced farming of farmers by indigo.