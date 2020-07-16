Rahul Gandhi said on the beating of Dalit in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh, our fight is against this injustice

new Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that his fight is against the same thinking and injustice, in connection with the incident of brutally beating the police of a Dalit couple in Guna, Madhya Pradesh. She shared a video related to the incident and tweeted, “Our fight is against this thinking and injustice.” Also Read – Mayawati’s gossip on beating of Dalit farmers in Madhya Pradesh, said – Shivraj government is just beating

Significantly, during the removal of encroachment from the government land earmarked for the construction of a government model college in the Jaganpur area of ​​Guna, the police allegedly beat up a Dalit couple. The couple drank pesticides on Tuesday against this campaign.

Our fight is against this thinking and injustice. pic.twitter.com/egGjgY5Awm – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 16, 2020

Taking this incident seriously, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has directed the District Collector and Superintendent of Police of Guna to be removed with immediate effect on Wednesday night. Apart from this, the Chief Minister has also ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.

Apart from Rahul Gandhi, BSP supremo Mayawati has also attacked the Shivraj government on this matter. Mayawati wrote on Thursday via Twitter that “The Guna police and administration of Madhya Pradesh forced the couple to attempt suicide by selling the crop prepared by the JCB machine to the Dalit family in the name of encroachment.” And it is very embarrassing. The nationwide condemnation of this incident is natural. The government should take strict action.