Rahul Gandhi said- Yogi Adityanath feels Hathras scandal conspiracy, I think sweet girl was killed

Patiala (Punjab): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that it is the wish of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that he sees an 'international conspiracy' in Hathras incident, but I see it as a big personal tragedy. In a media conference, Rahul said in response to a question, "It is Yogi Adityanath's wish that he can conceive of this incident in any way, but what I see is that a The lovely girl was brutally killed and now her family is being threatened."

Rahul Gandhi said that he found it interesting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not say a word about this incident. During the visit of Hathras to Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was pushed by UP police. Also, an FIR was registered against a large number of Congress workers. On this, Rahul Gandhi said that what he and his party workers endured, it is nothing in front of the pain that the suffering family is going through. He said that he was actually pushed. He also said that it is not a big deal to be pushed by the police in UP.

Rahul said that his and his party's job was to protect the interests of the people of India, that is why he went to Hathras and stood with the farmers in Punjab too. Then whether they have to eat shocks or sticks. He said, "Imagine your son or daughter being killed in this way and your family is being targeted for protesting, demanding justice." I felt this incident the same way and therefore stood against injustice. It is not just about the victim of Hathras and his family, but of the thousands of millions of women in the country who are raped almost every day."

Asked why he was not present in Parliament during the voting on the Agriculture Bill, Rahul said that he is also a son and he has some duties towards his mother. He said that his mother had to go abroad for medical examination that day. Her sister could not accompany her mother for family reasons, so it was her responsibility to go.