Rahul Gandhi stated in Loksabha, I’ve the record of farmers who misplaced their lives within the motion; give them repayment

New Delhi : 3 Agricultural Rules (3 Farm RulesThe motion happening for a yr relating to (Farmer's Agitation) in spite of everything the federal government withdrew all 3 rules. First High Minister Narendra Modi (PM Narendra Modi) made this announcement in an cope with to the country at the instance of Guru Purab after which all over the Iciness Consultation of Parliament (Iciness Consultation of Parliament) to withdraw those rules from each the homes (Farm Rules Repealed) was once additionally licensed. In the meantime, the Kisan Sanghatana and the opposition were speaking in regards to the loss of life of 700 farmers all over the agitation and the call for for repayment for them has additionally been raised. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Narendra Singh Tomar) had just lately made a remark in Parliament that there's no knowledge about farmers killed all over the agitation, so repayment can't be given. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Rahul Gandhi) had claimed to have an inventory of farmers killed through protecting a press convention. He made the similar declare within the Lok Sabha on Tuesday and demanded repayment for his members of the family.

Rahul Gandhi additionally raised within the Lok Sabha on Tuesday the call for for repayment for the households of farmers who misplaced their lives all over the agitation towards the 3 agricultural rules of the Middle and stated that the federal government will have to give their rights to those farmer households. He raised the problem within the Area all over 0 Hour and likewise laid an inventory of about 500 farmers at the Desk of the Lok Sabha and claimed that those other folks misplaced their lives all over the farmers' agitation.

He stated, 'The entire nation is aware of that round 700 farmers had been martyred within the farmers' motion. The High Minister apologized to the rustic and the farmers. The High Minister admitted that he had made a mistake. On November 30, the Agriculture Minister was once requested a query (written query within the Lok Sabha) that what number of farmers died. They responded that they don't have any knowledge.

The Congress MP stated, ‘We came upon about those farmers. The federal government of Punjab has given repayment to about 400 farmers of the state. I’m laying at the Desk of the Area the record of those farmers and a few farmers of Haryana who misplaced their lives all over the protest. The Congress chief stated, ‘Those names are right here. I need those farmers to get their rights. Their households will have to get repayment.

Considerably, on November 30, the federal government had stated that the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare didn’t have the knowledge in regards to the collection of farmers killed all over protests towards agricultural rules across the Nationwide Capital Territory of Delhi.

This data was once given through Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in a written respond to a query within the Lok Sabha. Rajeev Ranjan Singh, TR Pratapan, NK Premachandran, AM Arif, Dean Kuriakose, Prof. Saugata Rai and Abdul Khaliq had requested what number of farmers died all over agitations across the nationwide capital towards the 3 agricultural rules. Tomar stated, ‘The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare does no longer have any knowledge on this topic.’

(Enter – PTI)