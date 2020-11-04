Rahul Gandhi surrounds PM Modi and Nitish Kumar on the issue of employment, migration, farmers, praises Sharad Yadav

Bihar Polls 2020: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of ignoring the Coronavirus crisis, unemployment, problems of farmers and small traders. He said that these leaders, who have not fulfilled the previous promises, are now seeking votes from the people in the elections. Addressing an election rally in Madhepura, Rahul Gandhi said, ‘Six years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that every year two crore youth will get employment… got? Nitish Kumar said that I will change Bihar, but will Bihar change…? ‘ Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: Big action by JDU, 33 leaders expelled from party for six years

Rahul said, "In this election, the same youth ask him why Nitish ji threatens him if he does not give us employment." Subhashini Yadav, daughter of former JDU president Sharad Yadav, is contesting from Bihariganj in Madhepura in this election. The Congress leader asked for votes for Subhashini and praised Yadav saying that he had learned a lot from the senior socialist leader. Rahul said, 'Prime Minister Modi asked to fight corona virus' clap, play plate'. After this, he lit the light of the mobile phone and said that the corona virus infection is going to end in 22 days, but the corona continues to spread. "The former president of the Congress targeted the central and state government, saying that lakhs of laborers during lockdown Coming to his house on foot, Nitishji and Modiji did not help him.

Rahul alleged that when the corona epidemic came, Prime Minister Modi gave it without warning, without giving notice of lockdown. He alleged that as soon as the demonetisation was implemented, so did the lockdown and the workers all over the country had to come here on foot hungry thirsty. The Congress leader targeted the government over the new agricultural laws at the Center and said that 'the new laws are going to end the farmers'.

Rahul said what did Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar do to get the farmers the right price for their crops? Modi says that we have liberated the farmer that he can go and sell his corn and paddy anywhere in the country. But how will the farmer sell, where is the road in Bihar.

He alleged that the Modi government is destroying the system of minimum support price (MSP), the system of procurement, the system of mandi all over India. Rahul alleged that the government wants to benefit the industrialists as middlemen.

