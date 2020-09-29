Rahul Gandhi talks to farmers, said – BJP stands with British

new Delhi: In the past, the President also got the approval of the Farm Bill 2020. In such a situation, when this bill was passed in the Lok Sabha, since then there was protest by farmers and many political parties. The Congress party is also opposing this bill. In this regard, Rahul Gandhi opposed the bill and said that it is the law of the British. Rahul Gandhi also expressed his displeasure against this bill. Also Read – Culture Minister and BJP leader Usha Thakur said- Madhya Pradesh by-election is between patriots and traitors

Rahul Gandhi said that there is no difference between the three agricultural farmers and the demonetisation-GST. The ax was first killed in the leg and now the heart was hurt. Attacking the Modi government, Rahul Gandhi said that he would not understand that these people were standing with the British. On this, a farmer talked to Rahul Gandhi that only private companies will make profit with this law. The farmer will remain forced.

Rahul Gandhi said that when I fought in Bhatta Parsaul, I was attacked. Let me tell you that since the passage of the Agriculture Bill in Parliament, it has been continuously opposed. Many political parties and farmer organizations have also organized nationwide demonstrations against it. At the same time, the Shiromani Akali Dal also separated itself from the NDA.