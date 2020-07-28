Rahul Gandhi targeted PM Narendra Modi, said – Government is soft on defaulters

new Delhi: These days Rahul Gandhi is taking an aggressive stand against the central government. Through a tweet on Tuesday, he again attacked the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During this, he targeted the PM on the former RBI governor and said that the PM has done the work of saving the powerful defaulters. Also Read – PM Modi to launch Coronavirus testing centers in these cities tomorrow, test results will come soon

Rahul Gandhi wrote in a tweet that Urjit Patel was engaged in cleaning up the banking system, but he had to pay the price by losing his job. Let me tell you that Urjit Patel has recently published a book of his own. In this book Urjit has mentioned that the RBI was ordered by the Modi government to be lenient against those who do not repay the loan. Also Read – BJP’s deception will be denied, the country will run with the Constitution and the voice of the people: Rahul Gandhi

Significantly, in the year 2018, RBI Governor Urjit Patel resigned from his post after a dispute with the central government. During this time also Rahul Gandhi surrounded the central government. Let us know that before Urjit Patel, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan has also resigned. The displeasure of former governors in the Modi government has come to the fore. Raghuram Rajan has mentioned the mistakes of the Central Government on several forums. Also Read – PM Narendra Modi again called for ‘Vocal for Local’, advocating the use of local goods on Rakshabandhan