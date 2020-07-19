Rahul Gandhi targets BJP government, says on Corona and China issue – lied to the country

new Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has once again targeted the central government and said that the government is lying on all issues. Whether Corona. This could be death toll or border dispute with China. BJP is lying to people on every issue. He also tweeted in this regard and he surrounded the government on many issues. Also Read – Coronavirus in Indore: Number of people infected with coronavirus in Indore cross 6000, 292 deaths

Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP government that the government was hiding the figures of virus infection and death due to it. The correct figures are not being given. After this, Rahul Gandhi said about GDP and Chinese infiltration, that BJP is lying on all issues of national importance. He said that this confusion will be broken soon and India will have to pay its price.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted – BJP has institutionalized the lie- 1 by adopting a new method for calculating GDP, hiding the truth on Chinese incursions and intimidating the media, reducing the test number of coronaviruses and the death toll. He further wrote that this confusion will be broken soon and the country will have to pay its price.