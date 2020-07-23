Rahul Gandhi targets Prime Minister Narendra Modi – says PM is only engaged in making an image of himself

new Delhi: In the backdrop of tensions over the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s entire focus was on building his image and that China had infiltrated due to no view. He also said that the country can be protected only with a global view and thought. Also Read – Chinese army not retreating from LAC, Indian soldiers also ready to deal with every situation

Rahul Gandhi released a video alleging, 'The Prime Minister's 100 percent focus is on building his image. National institutions of the country taken under control are also engaged in this work. The image of any one person cannot be a substitute for a national view. "He said," The question is how India should deal with China. You'll be able to have a stronger position if you work to deal with them, get them for whatever you need. This can really be done. But if they catch the weakness, then there is a mess. "According to the Congress leader, you cannot deal with China without any clear view and I am not talking only about the national point of view, I mean the international point of view. Belt and road, it is an attempt to change the nature of the earth.

PM is 100% focused on building his own image. India's captured institutions are all busy doing this task. One man's image is not a substitute for a national vision. pic.twitter.com/8L1KSzXpiJ – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 23, 2020

“We will continue to take a global approach to India. India will now have to become an ‘idea’ and that too a ‘global idea’. In fact, India can be protected only by thinking on a large scale. “Rahul Gandhi emphasized on this,” It is obvious that there is a boundary dispute and we have to solve it too, but we have to change our way. We have to change our thinking, in this place we are standing at the fork if we go on one side, we will come in a big role and if we go to the other side then we will become irrelevant. ‘

He claimed, ‘I am worried because I see that a big opportunity is being missed. We are not thinking far, we are not thinking on a larger scale, and because we are spoiling your inner balance. We are fighting among ourselves. Just look at politics all day, all day Indians are fighting among themselves and the reason is – no clear approach to move forward. ‘

The former Congress president said, “I know that the Prime Minister is a rival.” My responsibility is to ask them questions. I have an obligation to ask questions, pressurize them to work. His responsibility was to approach, that is not happening. “He said, ‘I do not view that say the claim and therefore today China, India has entered the ground.”