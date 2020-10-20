Rahul Gandhi termed Kamal Nath’s ‘item’ statement unfortunate, saying- ‘I don’t like this kind of language’

There is a political uproar over the ‘item’ statement of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath. Now the reaction of Rahul Gandhi has also come about the matter. According to the news agency ANI, ‘Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi disagreed with Kamal Nath’s comment and said that I do not like the kind of language he has used. This is unfortunate. Also Read – Shivraj Singh Chauhan said- Learn to love the people of Kamal Nath Madhya Pradesh

#WATCH Kamal Nath ji is from my party but personally, I don’t like the type of language that he used… I don’t appreciate it, regardless of who he is. It is unfortunate: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the former Madhya Pradesh CM’s “item” remark pic.twitter.com/VT149EjHu0 Also Read – Women’s Commission notice to Shivraj government minister, used to abuse Congress candidate’s wife – ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020 Also Read – ‘Item’ to Madhya Pradesh Minister, Rahul Gandhi said- I do not support Kamal Nath’s language

Rahul Gandhi said, ‘Kamal Nath ji belongs to my party, but personally I do not like the kind of language that he used. I do not appreciate this kind of language, no matter what it is. This is unfortunate.’

#WATCH It is Rahul Gandhi’s opinion. I have already clarified the context in which I made that statement… Why should I apologize when I did not intend to insult anyone? If anyone felt insulted, I have already expressed regret: Former MP CM Kamal Nath https://t.co/Io2z9b3Tiu pic.twitter.com/nfB8Eum4nH – ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020

Kamal Nath’s reaction also came after Rahul Gandhi’s statement. Kamal Nath said that I have already clarified the context in which I had given that statement. Why should I apologize when I did not intend to insult anyone? If anyone feels insulted, I have already regretted it.

Earlier, Kamal Nath had also given clarification regarding the remarks of BJP government minister Imrati Devi. Kamal Nath has said in response to the question arising out of his statement on Imrati Devi that he forgot his name, he does not insult anyone.

At the same time, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said on Monday that instead of apologizing for his controversial statement, the 73-year-old Congress leader is shamelessly giving clarification. Chauhan said at an election meeting in Pal Kankaria village, about 30 km from Indore, “This is the extent of shamelessness.” I had felt that Kamal Nath would apologize while expressing regret over his indecent remarks about Imrati Devi, but theft and Senajori…. Kamal Nath is saying that he has not done anything wrong. ‘

He said, ‘Kamal Nath is saying that he forgot the name of Imrati Devi. If he can forget the name of his former cabinet member (Imarti Devi), he has no right to remain in politics. ”Chauhan insisted,“ Remember Kamal Nath that this is the country where Ravana has given Maia Sita If insulted, then the entire dynasty of Ravana, except Vibhishana, was finished.

(Input: ANI, language)