Rahul Gandhi, what is the point of my attack, the whole country is being pushed and beaten

Rahul Gandhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at the central government on several issues including the Hathras case of Uttar Pradesh and the Agriculture Bill and alleged that the central government had nothing to do with the suffering of the common man. He attacked the Yogi government of UP and the central government fiercely in the Hathras gang rape case.

The pictures of the police clash with Rahul Gandhi going to meet the family members of the gang rape victim in Hathras had become very viral on social media and Rahul Gandhi had also fallen due to the police raid, after which the UP Police was heavily criticized. On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi has given a shock to this incident that happened with him. He told the journalists that the whole country is being pushed, beaten and in such a situation, I am shocked, what is the matter?

Rahul said that our job is to protect the people of the country and stand with the farmers, but the government is such that if we stand, we will get sticks – will be shocked. He said that the real shock has come to that (victim's) family, whose daughter is there, they can only feel it. Rahul said these things while addressing the media in Patiala during the Kisan Nyay Yatra. During this time, he targeted the Yogi government of the state and the Modi government at the center.

Accusing PM Narendra Modi, Rahul said, “The girl is raped in UP and the whole administration attacks her and the Prime Minister of the country does not say a word.” Even while talking about the dispute with China, Rahul Modi is fiercely For years. He said that Narendra Modi said that no one took the land of India. Our China has taken 1200 square feet of land because China knows that this person (Modi) who is sitting on top only cares about his image.

Rahul said, ‘Ask any army soldier, he will tell you that Narendra Modi lied to the country to make his image. 1200 square feet of Bharat Mata Modi gave to China in a spur to save his image. ‘He said that Modi is afraid of the media because he thinks that China and the media will spoil our image.