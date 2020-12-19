Rahul Gandhi will again become Congress president! Big statement given in the meeting of senior leaders with Sonia

New Delhi: The important meeting of senior party leaders was held on Saturday with Congress President Sonia Gandhi, in which the emphasis was laid on the leaders walking together and strengthening the organization. Many such leaders were present in this meeting, who wrote the first letter demanding active leadership and comprehensive organizational change. Also Read – Congress leader Jairam Ramesh apologizes to NSA Ajit Doval’s son, case will continue on ‘caravan’

In this meeting, disgruntled Congress leaders said that Rahul Gandhi should take charge of the party. On this, Rahul Gandhi said that the role that the party will decide, I will play it. He said that elections will decide who will be the leader.

After the meeting, senior party leader Pawan Kumar Bansal told reporters, "There was a positive discussion in the meeting." Sonia Gandhi said that we are a big family and the party has to be strengthened. This is what Rahul Gandhi said. "Bansal said that there was no discussion about the election of the new president because the process is already going on.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan told, “This was the first meeting today. There will be more such meetings in the future. There will also be a contemplation camp on the lines of Shimla and Panchmarhi. “Discussions were held in a good environment. Whatever issues were raised to strengthen the party, cognizance will be taken. Next, some people will sit and listen to them. “

Rahul Gandhi and senior party leaders AK Antony, Ambika Soni, Ashok Gehlot, P Chidambaram, Kamal Nath and Harish Rawat met leaders who wrote letters in the presence of Sonia. Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Manish Tiwari, Shashi Tharoor and many other leaders attended this meeting held at Sonia’s residence at 10 Janpath. These leaders were among the 23 leaders who wrote the letter.

Sources said that former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath had an important role in preparing the role of meeting of these leaders with Sonia Gandhi. Kamal Nath had also met Sonia a few days ago. A day before this meeting, on Friday, the party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that 99.99 percent of Congress leaders and workers have the feeling that Rahul Gandhi will once again lead the party.

It is noteworthy that in the last August, 23 Congress leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and Kapil Sibal had written a letter to Sonia Gandhi demanding to be the active president of the party and make a comprehensive organizational change. Many Congress leaders took this as a challenge to the party leadership and especially the Gandhi family. Many leaders also demanded action against Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Even after the dismal performance of the Congress in Bihar assembly elections and by-elections in some states, Azad and Sibal had openly criticized the party’s style of functioning and demanded a comprehensive change in it. After this, he again came under target of many Congress leaders.