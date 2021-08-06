Rahul Gandhi will cross on a two-day discuss with to Jammu and Kashmir, know what’s the subject?

Rahul Gandhi Jammu and Kashmir discuss with Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will probably be on a two-day discuss with to Jammu and Kashmir from Monday throughout which he’ll inaugurate the headquarters of the Pradesh Congress Committee and meet birthday party employees. Assets gave this data on Friday.Additionally Learn – Kisan Andolan: Many opposition leaders together with Rahul Gandhi expressed make stronger by way of achieving ‘Kisan Parliament’, Agriculture Minister Tomar known as ‘media tournament’

Rahul Gandhi is anticipated to achieve Srinagar on August 9 and likewise attend the marriage of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee President Ghulam Ahmed Mir’s son. Assets mentioned that he’ll inaugurate the headquarters of the Pradesh Congress Committee on this union territory and meet birthday party employees. Additionally Learn – Come upon in Rajouri: Safety forces kill two terrorists in an come upon in Jammu and Kashmir, operation continues

Allow us to inform you that Rahul’s discuss with to Kashmir is happening at a time when two years were finished because the particular standing of this erstwhile state was once abolished. On 5 August 2019, the particular standing of Kashmir was once abolished and it was once transformed right into a union territory. Since then, the opposition events within the Kashmir Valley have resolved to do their highest to revive the standing of the erstwhile state in August 2019. Additionally Learn – Appreciate for Parliament isn’t in Congress’s rites: BJP

