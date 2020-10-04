Rahul Gandhi will meet farmers in Haryana, CM Khattar said – If law and order deteriorates …

new Delhi: Rahul Gandhi is currently in Punjab. He is taking part in rallies in protest against the new agricultural laws. In Punjab, farmers are opposing these new laws in a big way. This protest continues continuously. The Congress is supporting the farmers in these protests. Also Read – Hathras Case: Male policeman pulled Priyanka Gandhi’s shirt, UP police apologized after 24 hours; Punitive action

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi can also go to Haryana. According to reports, Rahul Gandhi will meet farmers in Haryana. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has given a statement on this. Manohar Lal Khattar said that no one will be allowed to spoil law and order. Khattar said that Rahul Gandhi is not doing anything. They roam around. Till now I have not received information about Rahul Gandhi coming to Haryana. We will maintain law and order at any cost.

Please tell that Rahul Gandhi and Congress are opposing the Agricultural Law. It has been called the black law of farmers. Rahul Gandhi has announced in Punjab that these laws will be repealed as soon as the Congress comes to power. He targeted the Modi government fiercely over these laws.