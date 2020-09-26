Rahul Gandhi wishes former PM Manmohan Singh on his birthday, taunts PM Modi

new Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday congratulated former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on his birthday and said that the country is lacking the depth of Prime Minister like Singh today. Also Read – Manmohan Singh Birthday: Prime Minister Modi wished former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh, wrote and tweeted …

Rahul tweeted, “India misses a depth Prime Minister like Dr. Manmohan Singh. His honesty, humility and dedication are an inspiration to all of us. “The Congress leader said,” Happy birthday to him. ” Also Read – Rahul Gandhi has digital dialogue with farmers, said – no trust in Modi government

India feels the absence of a PM with the depth of Dr Manmohan Singh. His honesty, decency and dedication are a source of inspiration for us all. Also Read – On the death of SP Balasubrahmanyam, other leaders including the PM expressed condolences – will always be in memories with unmatched music Wishing him a very happy birthday and a lovely year ahead.#HappyBirthdayDrMMSingh – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 26, 2020

Significantly, Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister of the country from 2004 to 2014. He was born on 26 September 1932 in Punjab province of Pakistan before the partition of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on his birthday on Saturday and wished him longevity and good health. The former PM turned 88 today on Saturday.

Modi tweeted, “Happy birthday to Dr. Manmohan Singh ji. I pray to God for his longevity and good health. “Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister of the country from 2004 to 2014.