Rahul Gandhi’s account ‘locked’, Priyanka stated – Twitter is supporting the BJP executive in strangling democracy

Rahul Gandhi Twitter Account: Congress Common Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday took a jibe at the United States microblogging platform over the closure of the Twitter accounts of the birthday party and plenty of of its distinguished leaders and alleged that the BJP executive in India was once strangling democracy. Supporting him in throttling.

He tweeted, "Is Twitter following its coverage in postponing accounts of Congress leaders or the coverage of Modi executive? Why did not he shut the Twitter account of the Scheduled Castes Fee when he had tweeted the similar footage which one among our leaders did.

The Congress normal secretary alleged, "By way of shutting down accounts of Congress leaders on a big scale, Twitter is supporting the BJP executive in India in throttling democracy."

Previous, the Congress on Thursday stated that the microblogging platform has blocked the Twitter accounts of it and a number of other of its leaders, even though Twitter stated that this step has been taken for violating the foundations.

It’s price noting that a couple of days in the past, the Twitter account of former Congress President Rahul Gandhi was once closed for sharing an image of him assembly the oldsters of a nine-year-old woman, who was once the sufferer of the alleged rape and homicide in Delhi.

