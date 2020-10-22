Rahul Gandhi’s attack on BJP on the promise of sharing free vaccine in Bihar, RJD bid – Election bargaining in this too, dirty

new Delhi: In the Bihar assembly elections, the BJP promised that the Corona vaccine will be given to everyone for free if their government comes. Opposition parties have surrounded BJP on this promise. Rahul Gandhi has attacked BJP with this. RJD is also surrounded. The matter has also been complained to the Election Commission by the opposition parties. Also Read – Chirag Paswan targeted Nitish Kumar, said – Do not go to Lalu’s shelter

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the Government of India has announced the distribution of Kovid vaccine. To know when you will get vaccines and false promises, please check the date of your state elections. Apart from Rahul Gandhi, the leader of Lalu Prasad Yadav's party RJD and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha said that they can also deal with life. Including the vaccine of any epidemic in any public welfare state / nation in the election declaration, indicating the decline of consultation. Election bargaining to save life too! Yuck! Yuck Manoj Jha said that he did not understand that the corona vaccine could also be a part of a party's resolution letter? Who knows whose idea is this?

Activist Saket Gokhale has challenged the BJP's promise in the Election Commission on Thursday. Filing a complaint on this, it has been said that the issuance of such promises by the BJP is an abuse of the powers of the Central Government. He said that no BJP leader has done this but the country's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has done it. He said that the question has been raised that no such official declaration has been made by the Government of India. In this case, how will it be decided what will be the scale of Carona Vaccination. Everyone has suffered from Corona. In such a situation, the Election Commission should immediately take action on this matter.

Let us know that on Thursday, the BJP released its resolution letter in view of Bihar assembly elections. This resolution letter was issued by Nirmala Sitharaman. In this, a total of 11 promises were made. In which the first promise was made about free vaccination. Please tell that after a week, the first phase of voting is to be held in Bihar. In this case, a complaint has been made against the BJP in the Election Commission. It remains to be seen what action the Election Commission takes on this.