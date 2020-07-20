Rahul Gandhi’s look changed amid lockdown, new style is being discussed on social media

New Delhi Amid the lockdown, former Congress National President Rahul Gandhi continued to attack the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Through social media and media, Rahul Gandhi was seen putting his side. Sometimes the Congress leaders were seen targeting the Center for the spread of Coronavirus in the country and sometimes the impact of the lockdown on the country. But, in the meantime Rahul Gandhi New Look himself remains the subject of discussion on social media and it is not because of any political statement or stir in the Congress but because of his revenge style. After seeing this, social media users are asking different types of questions. Also Read – BJP President JP Nadda targets Rahul Gandhi, said- A dynasty wants to ruin PM Modi

Funny Viral tweets on Rahul Gandhi New Look Also Read – Congress MLA appeals to Rahul Gandhi, lead fund raising for Ram temple, said this benefit

In fact, amidst the lockdown, Rahul Gandhi released many of his video messages on Twitter, in which he appeared in different looks every time. Now. Recently, Rahul Gandhi shared another video from his Twitter account. In which he appeared to criticize the central government. In the video, Rahul Gandhi appeared in a completely new look. After which discussion of his new look has started on social media. Twitter users are surprised to see the changed style of Congress leader. Also Read – Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to save his image in a dispute with China: Rahul Gandhi

Since 2014, the PM’s constant blunders and indiscretions have fundamentally weakened India and left us vulnerable. Empty words indicating suffice in the world of geopolitics. pic.twitter.com/XM6PXcRuFh – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 17, 2020

In the video, Rahul Gandhi appeared in curly hair. His hair also looked much grander than before. With this, his beard was also grown. The special thing is that in its earlier video, Rahul Gandhi appeared in short hair only.

Pic 1: Rahul Gandhi’s look on 10th July

Pic 2: Rahul Gandhi’s look on 17th July Such transformation in just 7 days? How is it possible? Is Rahul sharing old videos after editing out all his jokes? pic.twitter.com/hWPw4OI35O – Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) July 17, 2020

He shared this video about 1 week ago. In such a situation, people are surprised about how their look has changed so much in such a short time. Many people say that this is an old video of Rahul Gandhi, which was already shot and now it has been edited and shared.

Seeing the new look of Rahul Gandhi, a user asked- ‘How did Rahul Gandhi’s look change so much in a single week.’ Whereas one asked- ‘How did Rahul Gandhi’s hair grow so much in just seven days.’ Some screen shots of looks are also becoming viral on social media, in which he is appearing in different looks.