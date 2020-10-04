Rahul Gandhi’s question to Modi government, ‘Center has made agricultural laws for farmers, so why are they agitating’

Moga: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday targeted the central government on the three agricultural laws and questioned that if these acts are for the farmers then why are they opposing them? Addressing a public meeting at Badhani Kalan in Moga district of Punjab, Gandhi said that if the Congress comes to power, then these controversial laws will be repealed. He asked whether there was such a “quick” need to implement these laws during the Corona virus epidemic. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi will meet farmers in Haryana, CM Khattar said – If law and order deteriorates …

Gandhi said, "The Prime Minister says that laws are being made for the farmers." If laws are being made for farmers, then why did you not discuss in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha? "Former Congress president said," If the farmers are happy with these laws then why are they agitating all over the country? Why is every farmer in Punjab agitating? " Farmers fear that the agricultural reforms being undertaken by the Center will pave the way for the elimination of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and they will remain dependent on the 'mercy' of large companies.

Significantly, the Parliament recently passed three Bills – Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill – 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance Contracts and Agricultural Services Bill 2020 and 'Essential Commodities Amendment Bill – 2020'. did. President Ram Nath Kovind has given his approval to these Bills.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi reached Moga in the afternoon to lead the three-day tractor rallies running from Sunday to Tuesday. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, State Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, party’s Punjab in-charge of affairs Harish Rawat and other leaders were present. The tractor rallies being called ‘Kheti Bachao Yatra’ will cover a distance of more than 50 km and will pass through different districts and constituencies.

Former minister and Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu also appeared in this public meeting. He has been away from all Congress activities. Three days ago Rawat met Sidhu in Amritsar after which the former cricketer arrived to participate in the rally. Addressing the public meeting, Sidhu criticized the BJP-led central government over agricultural laws and called them “an attack on the federal structure”. He alleged that the “capitalists” are running the central government. He said, “They are taking away our rights.”

The Center has imposed a “system” that has failed in Europe and America. Sidhu said that the new Acts would affect five lakh workers and 30,000 jobbers. Sidhu said that the Punjab government should give minimum support price on pulses and oilseeds and create infrastructure for storage of crops.

