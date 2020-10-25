Rahul Gandhi’s reaction on the RSS chief’s statement about China, said- ‘Bhagwat knows the truth but …’

On the occasion of Vijayadashami, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has given a reaction to Rahul Gandhi’s statement on China. Rahul Gandhi said that Mohan Bhagwat knows the truth, but is afraid to face it. Explain that at the annual Dussehra rally, Bhagwat had said that ‘China is in a position to react to the Chinese incursion. India needs to increase its power and scope than China. He had said, ‘China has transgressed our borders in the midst of the epidemic.’ He said that the whole world is aware of the expansionist nature of that country (China). He cited the example of Taiwan and Vietnam as China’s expansionist plan. Also Read – Rajnath Singh’s strong message to China after ‘Arms Puja’ – ‘want peace on the border but even an inch of land …’

Deep inside, Mr Bhagwat knows the truth. He is just scared to face it.

The truth is China has taken our land and GOI & RSS have allowed it. pic.twitter.com/20GRNDfEvD

– Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 25, 2020

Rahul Gandhi retweeting a tweet from the news agency ANI said, “Somewhere Bhagwat does know the truth, but he is scared to face it.” China has grabbed our land and the Government of India and RSS have allowed this to happen.

Please tell that Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat performed Shastra Pooja at the Sangh headquarters in Nagpur. During this, he gave a strong message about China. He said that for the first time China was stunned and stunned by India’s reaction. His misconception was dispelled. However, Mohan Bhagwat suggested India to be more vigilant and stressed on becoming stronger than China strategically and economically.

Mohan Bhagwat also described China’s role in the global epidemic as suspicious. RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat said in an address from Nagpur, China tried to encroach our borders in the pride of the strategic force. Not only India, it also fought with Taiwan, Vietnam, America and Japan. This time, India reacted, because of which he was stunned, he was shocked, because India stood up.

He said that the army showed bravery, civilians showed patriotism. For both strategic and economic reasons, he stung, he got so much push. Due to this, other countries of the world also started scolding China. Mohan Bhagwat told India the need to be more vigilant after the confrontation with China. Bhagwat said, we need to be more vigilant, because what he did not think (China), such a situation has arisen. What he (China) will do in this reaction is not known. So what is the solution? Continuous caution, reflexes and preparation.

Mohan Bhagwat emphasized that India should become more powerful in strategic and economic as well as international diplomacy to stop China. Mohan Bhagwat stressed on improving relations with neighboring countries. He said, our neighbors such as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, who are also our friends and countries of similar nature to a large extent, should speed up our pace in making our relations more friendly with them.

Mohan Bhagwat gave a strong message to China and said, we want friendship from all. That is our nature. But considering our goodwill as a weakness, no one can make India bow down with the display of its force, it cannot happen, so much so that those who are so adventurous should understand it. We are not weak. His misconception was dispelled.

