Rahul Gandhi’s sarcasm about converting well being minister, ‘that implies there will probably be no scarcity of vaccines’

New Delhi: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a jibe on the removing of Dr Harsh Vardhan from the put up of Union Well being Minister and turning in the accountability to Mansukh Mandaviya, pronouncing it way there will probably be no scarcity of vaccines within the nation. . He tweeted with the hashtag 'Trade', "This implies there will probably be not more scarcity of vaccines."

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia hit again at Rahul Gandhi, pronouncing that former Congress President Rahul Gandhi is 'irresponsible' and criticizes with none explanation why. Former finance minister and senior Congress chief P Chidambaram stated the primary job of the brand new well being minister must be to make sure correct and uninterrupted provide of vaccines within the nation.

He tweeted, "The primary job of the brand new well being minister must be to make sure that there's a correct and uninterrupted provide of vaccines."

Allow us to tell that Mansukh Mandaviya took price because the Union Minister of Well being and Circle of relatives Welfare on Thursday. BJP chief Mandaviya, who hails from Saurashtra in Gujarat, has changed Dr. Harsh Vardhan, who resigned from the Union Council of Ministers on Wednesday. In view of the have an effect on of Kovid-19 within the nation, the significance of the Ministry of Well being and Circle of relatives Welfare may be very prime.

