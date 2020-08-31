Rahul Gandhi’s sarcasm on PM Modi on the economic condition of the country, said – to make people slaves ….

new Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday once again attacked the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He says that in the last six years the central government has attacked the unorganized economy of the country and tried to enslave the people. He put forward three examples to illustrate his argument, including demonetisation, flawed GST and the lockdown enforced due to Kovid, and stated that the purpose of these three decisions was to ‘eliminate informal sectors’. Also Read – Sushant case: Congress raised questions on filmmaker’s relationship with BJP, said- Why did he call 53 times ….

Gandhi said in a new video series of 'Economy Ki Baat', "The BJP government has attacked the unorganized economy many times in the last six years and attempts are being made to enslave you." In a video of about 3 minutes, 38 seconds, Gandhi described the unemployment rate as the highest in the last 45 years. In the video, he is speaking, "More than 400 million workers are trapped in extreme poverty in informal sectors. Nearly two crore people have lost their jobs in the last four months. "

The unfortunate truth of the economic tragedy that the country is facing will be confirmed today: For the first time in 40 years, the Indian economy is in a huge recession. The 'untouchables' are blaming God for this. Watch my video to find out the truth. pic.twitter.com/sDNV6Fwqut – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 31, 2020

The 50-year-old leader said, “There are millions and crores of rupees in the informal sector, which they cannot even touch.” They want to break it and enter inside and withdraw money. The result will be that India will not be able to generate employment, because 90 percent of the jobs are created in the informal sector itself. ”

Gandhi said that the day the informal sector ends, India will not be able to generate employment. He further said, “A conspiracy is being hatched against you (from the people). You are being cheated to make you a slave. The whole country will have to fight against it. ” He further said that in 2008, when all the countries were going through a recession, India did not have any problem with it, because then the UPA government was at the center.