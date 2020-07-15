Rahul Gandhi’s statement amid Sachin Pilot’s rebellion, said- Those who want to leave the party, go away

new Delhi: Rahul Gandhi has given a big statement in the midst of a growing controversy in Congress about Sachin Pilot. Rahul Gandhi said that those who want to leave the Congress, go away. Those who have to leave the party can leave. Whoever wants to go will definitely go. This will make room for the youth. Youth like you will get a chance. Also Read – Sachin Pilot Come, Prove Majority In Legislative Party And Take Your Right: Congress

Rahul Gandhi has given this big statement in a meeting with the leaders of NSUI. This news has been given by ANI. Several meanings are being extracted from this statement of Rahul Gandhi amidst a rebellion from Sachin Pilot.

Please tell that before this Jyotiraditya Scindia left the party. Scindia remained in the Congress for 18 years. He was also close to Rahul Gandhi. Sachin Pilot is also considered close to Rahul. After Scindia left the party, Rahul Gandhi said that Scindia was scared about his career. They put up a fight.