Rahul Gandhi’s target on ‘Mann Ki Baat’, said- PM Modi would have been better if he talked about farmers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Center on Sunday over the ongoing farmer protests. Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' program, Rahul said that it is time to talk about farmers. Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, "The promise was to double the income of farmers, the Modi government increased the income several times, but Adani-Ambani." He further wrote, "Those who are justifying the black agricultural laws so far, will they find a solution in favor of the farmers."

Significantly, farmers of Punjab and Haryana have continued to rally at the Indus and Tikari border entry points. At the same time, farmers of Uttar Pradesh also gathered in Ghazipur near Delhi-Ghazipur border on Sunday morning to enter the national capital.

Police officers interacted with the farmers. They were ready to allow them to visit Nirankari Maidan in Burari in north-west Delhi, where a section of farmers were already camping, but the farmers of Uttar Pradesh, who were rallying under the banner of the Indian Farmers Union, registered their protest They were adamant on going to Parliament House in central Delhi to get it done.

Farmer Sanjay Tyagi of Muzaffarnagar reacted to the advice of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to rally the farmers in Burari and said, “What will we get by going to Burari?” Will Amit Shah come there to ask for our votes? If he wants to talk to farmers, he should come to the inter-state border. “