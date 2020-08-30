Rahul Gandhi’s taunts- students with NEET, JEE Exams wanted ‘discussion on exam, PM discussed toys’

Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) addressed the countrymen on Sunday through ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program. Shortly after the PM’s address, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked him strongly. Rahul Gandhi tweeted that the Prime Minister wants to take the ‘NEET and JEE examinations in the country to discuss the exam’ with him, but the Prime Minister has ‘discussed toys’ with the people of the country. Explain that there is a demand for postponement of NEET and JEE examinations across the country. Many leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Manish Sisodia, have questioned the decision of Corona to get the exam done in this environment. Also Read – New Education Policy 2020: PM Modi appeals to teachers, says- benefit this policy to students

JEE-NEET aspirants wanted the PM do 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' but the PM did 'Khilone Pe Charcha'.#Mann_Ki_Nahi_Students_Ki_Baat

– Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 30, 2020

It may be known that Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) while giving a detailed discussion of the rich Indian tradition of local toys, in the Mann Ki Baat program called on start-ups and new entrepreneurs to join the toy industry in a big way. PM Modi said that the time has come to raise the voice for local toys. In the 68th episode of the monthly radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on AIR, the Prime Minister said that the world toy industry is more than seven lakh crore rupees but India’s share in it is very less.

He said, ‘There is a very rich tradition of local toys in the country. There are many talented and skilled artisans who specialize in making good toys, but you will be surprised to know that the world toy industry is more than seven lakh crores, such a big business of 7 lakh crores, but India’s share is very much in that. is less.’

Reminding of the heritage, tradition and diversity of toys, Modi said that despite such a large young population, India’s share of the toy market is not good. He said that the toy industry is very broad. Be it home industry, small and small scale industries, big industries or private entrepreneurs, all come under its purview. The country will have to work together to take it forward.

The Prime Minister called on start-ups and new entrepreneurs to make toys, saying, “Now is the time for everyone to be vocal for local toys.” Come, we make some new types of good quality toys for our youth. The toy should be the one in whose presence childhood blossoms as well. We make toys that are also environmentally friendly. ‘

