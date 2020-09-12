Rahul Gandhi’s tweet – pushed the country into the abyss of troubles, how are you saying – everything is healed

Rahul Gandhi:Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday targeted the government over the continuous increase in the cases of corona virus and said that despite this situation, the government is saying ‘all is well’, he also alleged that Applied that the country is in trouble due to the central strategy of dealing with Kovid. Also Read – Major reshuffle in Congress, Surjewala, Tariq Anwar, Jitendra Singh appointed new General Secretary of Congress; Priyanka gets charge of entire UP

The Congress leader tweeted, "The Modi government's" full-blown battle "against Kovid pushed India into the abyss of troubles. There has been a historic reduction of 24 per cent in GDP, 12 crore jobs have been lost, 15.5 lakh crores have been incurred due to excess debt and India has the highest number of daily cases and deaths of Kovid in the world."

He sarcastically said that despite this, the government says that "all is healed."

Modi government’s ‘planned fight’ against Kovid pushed India into the abyss of troubles: 1. 24% historical reduction in GDP

2. 12 crore jobs lost

3. 15.5 lakh crore additional stressed loans

4. Kovid’s most daily case-deaths in the world But the GOI and the media say ‘all is healed’. – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 12, 2020

According to the Ministry of Health, a record 97,570 new cases of corona virus infection occurred in the country on Saturday, taking the total number of infected to 46,59,984. At the same time, with the death of 1201 patients in the last 24 hours, the death toll increased to 77,472.