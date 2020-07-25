Rahul Gandhi’s yet another sting on PM Modi said, ‘Illness is clouded … can take benefits’

new Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that the central government converted the disaster into profits through labor trains during the Corona crisis. Rahul has been trying to surround the central government for the past several months on the corona virus and the state of the economy. Also Read – Saketh Gokhale, close to Rahul Gandhi, filed a petition against Ram temple Bhoomi Pujan, High Court dismisses

She shared a news tweet and said, "The 'clouds' of disease are there, people are in trouble." The anti-poor government is earning by turning disaster into profit. "According to the news shared by the Congress leader, the Railways earned Rs 428 crore from Shramik Special trains.

The 'cloud' of disease is there, people are in trouble, can take benefits – by converting disaster into profit, the anti-poor government is earning. pic.twitter.com/YSUsxIpSvC – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 25, 2020

Significantly, after the lockdown was implemented in the country on March 24 in view of the Corona virus, a large number of migrants were trapped in all the cities. The government had arranged labor special trains to take them to their state or home district. Shramik Special trains were run from May 1.

Through the news that Rahul has tagged in his tweet, he is accusing the government that even in the time of this crisis, he kept it in front of his benefit and ignored the problems of the general public. Let us tell you that when the lockdown was in place, the Central Government had decided to run a labor special train to bring the trapped workers to other states, but there was a lot of tension between many states and the Center on the fare.